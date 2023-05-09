COSBY — Jody Lowe has known Ward Williams his whole life.
“There’s a six- or seven-year age gap,” explained Lowe. “I played football for his dad, known his whole family, went to school with his sister.”
COSBY — Jody Lowe has known Ward Williams his whole life.
“There’s a six- or seven-year age gap,” explained Lowe. “I played football for his dad, known his whole family, went to school with his sister.”
“And I played basketball for Cody (Lowe),” Williams added.
But that friendship has grown since Williams graduated from high school, with Williams taking part in the Bluegrass Festival that Lowe helped start in the summer of 2021.
Lowe and Williams have also coached together with the Cosby football program, with Williams helping along the line and Lowe handling special teams and wide receivers.
So when Williams was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in his life, Lowe knew he had to do something to help.
“Ward actually played in the first (festival),” said Lowe. “So being a part of it and being one of my best friends and coaching with me here in football, once the bad news came around, we wanted to do something for him.”
In light of that, Lowe and his partners will allocate 2.5% of all ticket sales for Saturday’s festival to go directly to Williams and his family.
“And it’s not the first time we’ve done this,” said Lowe. “The first festival, Madylyn Bible had been diagnosed with cancer. So we raised money for her, and the second one, we raised money for Isaiah House. So I thought it was a no-brainer.“
Lowe’s festival partners, Ty Shute and Justin Thurman, were on board immediately, with Shute reinforcing the importance of the festival’s goal to give back.
“These events don’t make us the money many assume,“ Shute explained. “In some cases, we actually lose money.
“So, doing whatever we can to help the community is always at the top of our list.”
This benefit will mark the latest in a line of them for Williams, as the Cosby community came together to donate for Williams on April 14.
“Just like everything else in the community that’s been done for me so far, it’s absolutely amazing,” said Williams. “Creates a loss of words, more than anything. It’s so incredible.”
The festival takes place this Saturday, May 13th, at the Cocke County Fairgrounds.
But the friendship between Lowe and Williams goes far beyond instruments played in the festival or plays they scheme together on the field.
“They always do good through the Bluegrass Festival, and I thought it was awesome,” summarized Williams. “So it’s pretty neat they’re doing that for me.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.