COSBY — Cosby’s Danny Shelton sprinted across home plate Tuesday night, then turned around to watch as another run crossed.
Before the Eagles went back to the dugout, Shelton exchanged fives with his teammates and exploded with a yell: “Let’s go, baby!”
Cosby was on fire at that point, having scored three straight runs as part of a 12-run third inning.
It was the most dominant frame of a 20-7 win over Jellico, Cosby’s second over the Blue Devils in as many days.
“We’re finally swinging the bat,” said Eagles coach Travis Sane. “There at first we second-guessed and weren’t able to judge it. But like I told them, I’d rather see you swing the bat than watch three run by you.
“It’s amazing. It’s a wonderful feeling. I feel like we’ve found a spot we need to be in, and we just need to carry this momentum and finish the season on a high note.”
Cosby will look to stretch its success into next week when it faces Maryville Christian and Unaka.
But on Tuesday night, the win over Jellico was not Cosby’s only success to celebrate.
Because each player’s return to the dugout brought him closer to Ward Williams.
Williams’ presence and fight have sparked the Eagles this season, as what was supposed to be his first season as head coach has twisted into a lengthy second battle with cancer.
So while the Eagles took down a rival and the Lady Eagles lost to Sevier County, Cosby hosted a Williams-facing fundraiser fueled by barbecue.
How fundraiser came to be
The idea for a fundraiser came to Michelle Lane months ago, back when Williams was first diagnosed.
At the time, though, the Cosby community was still reeling from the ATV accident that left Eagles three-sport athlete Hayden Green bound to a wheelchair — at least for now.
“And we needed to get (Hayden) taken care of first,” said Lane. “But when we did, I truly kept waiting on someone to step up and say, ‘Okay, we’re going to do something.’
“So then I figured maybe that somebody was me.”
Lane jumped into action, and others quickly stepped in to help raise money, which was set to go directly to Williams and his family.
By late February, Lane decided on last Tuesday night since both Cosby teams had home games.
And when the announced time of 5 p.m. came and went on Tuesday, each parking lot around Cosby’s campus was filled with vehicles.
Meanwhile, Lane and other helpers remained behind counters — fixing plates, taking donations and helping wherever possible.
“It was awesome,” said Lane. “We sold 200 barbecue plates in 30 minutes.”
She also reiterated the total donation amount of $10,000, which included barbecue dinners and auction items that ranged from a s’mores kit to a massage gift certificate and much more.
“We say it all the time, and it’s almost like a cliché, but Cosby is a family,” said Lane. “Ward and my oldest son went two years of preschool together, then 13 years on The Hill. It makes you family.”
“I don’t expect anything less,” added Williams of the massive turnout. “I’ve seen it with Hayden, I’ve seen it with numerous people. This community, you know they’ve got your back. It’s incredible.”
Showing love ‘For Ward’
Green arrived after the game started Tuesday night, then he and Williams sat together in the dugout — a stark reminder of two pieces of this Cosby team who may not be present on a regular basis, but who are welcomed anytime they come.
As Green talked with teammates and the man who would have been his coach, a blue bracelet dangled from his left wrist.
It was not a #HaydenStrong one, like the accent pieces many have worn in the past few months.
Instead, this bracelet had #TeamWard in all caps — a nod to the new fight the Cosby community is facing.
One more nod, this one more game-specific, revealed itself each time Samuel Reece dug into the batter’s box.
On each cleat, Reece — who has not struck out since returning from a shoulder injury — had scrawled two words in black Sharpie, each one with a silver outline: FOR WARD.
“I just felt like it was a good thing to put on there,” said Reece. “That way, everyone knew and the team knew that we were playing for Ward. It was a message to myself, too.
“It just felt really good, him being in year. He knows we’ve got his back.”
“It was awesome,” added Williams. “Pretty neat of him to do that for me.”
Williams offered similar thoughts on the Eagles’ win, one he knew he wasn’t missing despite receiving chemo treatment earlier in the day.
“I didn’t get to go (Monday), I wasn’t feeling well enough,” explained Williams. “But knowing they beat (Jellico already), I was like, ‘I know they’ll beat them again.’ So I was excited about that.”
Williams admitted that his has been a rough road lately, as nausea, swollen ankles and breathing issues have hampered him.
“Some days are good,” he summarized with a shrug. “And some days are bad.”
For Williams, Tuesday was most certainly a good day — one he described fully in a Facebook post late that night.
“It’s odd to be in the shape I’m in and just feel so blessed,” wrote Williams. “But I’m alive and breathing. And I have an incredible community behind my back… I can’t begin to describe how blessed I feel. I love y’all.”
And earlier that night, Lane’s eyes had filled with tears when she reciprocated the feeling — one likely shared by the Cosby community as a whole.
“He was always a good kid, but he’s a good young man now,” she said. “I just wanted to show him love — for him and his family to know we love them.”
