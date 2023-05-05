Cosby’s Ella Hicks (4) goes to celebrate with teammates after cushioning the Lady Eagles’ lead against Washburn on Tuesday night. CHS took down the Pirates 14-3 in six innings, clinching the fourth regular season district title in six seasons under head coach Mike Bryant.
Cosby’s Ella Hicks (4) goes to celebrate with teammates after cushioning the Lady Eagles’ lead against Washburn on Tuesday night. CHS took down the Pirates 14-3 in six innings, clinching the fourth regular season district title in six seasons under head coach Mike Bryant.
WASHBURN — Ella Hicks jogged toward the Cosby dugout on Tuesday, her right hand raised for multiple high-fives.
The mood was shared throughout the dugout, as Cosby roared in celebration of Hicks’ hit that doubled as the Lady Eagles’ third straight in-the-park home run.
It was also the fourth in-the-park homer of the sixth inning and fifth in total on the night for Cosby, as the Lady Eagles walloped Washburn 14-3 to claim their fourth regular season district title in six seasons under Mike Bryant.
Cosby found success throughout the lineup, as Lakelyn Sweeten and Chloe Hance notched three RBIs apiece.
Shylee Weeks and Kaymen Moss scored two each, and Hicks, Ava Krawczyk and Reese Michaels each brought in a run.
“We cheered for each other, so we fed off that,” said Hance. “I wouldn’t consider (the pitching) slower or faster than we normally see — we just brought our hands to it.”
The in-the-park home runs were a collective strong point for Cosby, as Bryant’s team brought the hammer to an unusually large outfield in Washburn.
“I loved it,” said Bryant. “We were hitting the ball hard, and of course, this is a big park — a couple of those would have gone out anyway at our field.
“We hit the ball hard up and down the lineup. Super proud of them getting used to it and coming out and doing what we needed to do.”
Michaels finished the night with four hits and three errors allowed through six innings in the circle, along with two errors, three walks and nine strikeouts.
She was a strong defensive presence for Cosby, which finally broke through in the sixth and final frame after allowing the Pirates to creep closer than Bryant would have liked.
“They had me a little worried there for a few minutes,” said Bryant with a chuckle. “With this wind blowing like it was, we were hitting the ball hard — it just got hung up.
“Reese finishing it out like she did, several strikeouts in the game — she pitched really well. For these ladies to come up here in the cold, where we’d been rained out before, it’s not supposed to be like this in May. So for them to come up here and do this, all credit to them.”
Now, Cosby looks toward its opening matchup of the district tournament next week against Jellico.
And after a matchup against Jefferson County on Thursday, Bryant is crystal-clear on the messaging going into the postseason.
“It has to be that it’s out there if we want it,” he summarized. “So we’ve got to take it.”
