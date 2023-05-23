MURFREESBORO — Nevaeh Deardorff turned and looked from the circle, the Cosby catcher’s eyes tracking the Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central celebration as she met with Reese Michaels and Lakelyn Sweeten.
She held a pained look, as did her Lady Eagle teammates.
It was a far cry from Deardorff’s previous expression, one of vigor and excitement after she had notched the final RBI in a four-run fifth inning to pull Cosby within two against the Lady Tigers.
Because now, after a swift response from Bruceton and a solo shot from pitcher Addison Hampton, the Lady Eagles trailed 11-4 — their largest margin of the day after Bruceton took a quick 6-0 lead early.
11-4 remained the final later, as the Tigers hit an early homer, absorbed Cosby’s comeback blow and delivered a haymaker from Hampton to put the Lady Eagles one game from elimination in the 2023 TSSAA Class A State Softball Tournament.
According to the bracket, Cosby is set to face Knox Halls on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. Central time.
A win would advance Cosby to the 5 p.m. slot Wednesday, as the Lady Eagles would then face the loser of Game 8 between Gordonsville and Eagleville.
A loss in either game would send Cosby packing.
They certainly did not look ready to go home in the middle innings Tuesday, though, as Weeks drew a walk to become Cosby’s first base runner of the day.
Lakelyn Sweeten followed with a groundout, and Weeks advanced to second on the play.
Chloe Hance knocked a hard ground ball to left field, then she stole second to put two runners in scoring position.
Weeks scored off an error from the second baseman, and Ella Hicks singled before Ava Krawczyk dropped a perfect bunt to score Hance.
Krawczyk proceeded to steal second, Hicks stole home, Krawczyk moved to third and scored from there off Deardorff’s single.
And while the comeback ultimately fell short, Bryant and the Lady Eagles gained plenty of confidence from the quick response.
“That just tells us a couple things,” Bryant said. “One, we deserve to be here. And then it shows just how gritty this team can be.
“When we started in that inning and Shylee got a walk, I kind of expected a decent inning. But they impressed me with how gritty they were and wanting to score, and the floodgates opened a little bit. We frustrated them a little bit. I think they had an error, and they can make mistakes just like we can.”
The Lady Tigers made fewer of them, with Bryant admitting that Cosby’s nerves may have bled into the final result.
He also took the blame for both homers, the first of which occurred on the fourth at-bat of the game for Bruceton.
“I think we were nervous to start, and part of that is me,” he said. “On both the pitches they hit out, Reese hit her spots. I called them and challenged (Bruceton) probably more than I should have.”
The Lady Tigers responded in kind, then delivered when the Lady Eagles let them have “too much” late, in Bryant’s words.
Reese Michaels took the loss for CHS, having given up 11 runs, seven earned, on 12 hits with seven errors, three strikeouts and a walk.
Hampton, who also knocked the final bomb for Bruceton, gave up four runs, three earned, on three hits with three errors and a walk while striking out 13.
Still, Cosby lives to fight another day — and that is Bryant’s focus going into Wednesday.
“These girls have learned from every situation,” he said. “And I don’t expect them not to this time.
“We’ll talk about these things that happened, and they’re a headsy team. They want to learn and do well, so I foresee us playing much calmer tomorrow than what we did today.”
