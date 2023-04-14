COSBY — Kenny Cody has known Cole Hughes since they were members of the debate team at Tennessee.
Now, following an announcement earlier this week, the friends are joining forces as part of Levi Cooper’s first Cosby football staff.
Hughes has been added as the linebackers coach, having played the position in high school and as a walk-on under Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee.
While this is his first coaching Hughes he does bring plenty of knowledge gleaned from the staff at the time.
“It was an awesome experience, but I wasn’t exactly a Darrell Taylor,” said Hughes with a laugh, referencing the Seahawks defender who was at the top of his position group. “At the very least, it enabled me to get some experience at the highest collegiate level.”
And Hughes used that experience to learn all he could, especially from outside linebackers coach Chris Rumph.
“Under Rumph, I cannot speak highly enough of him,” said Hughes. “He’s the kind of guy you look up to when you’re trying to be a father or husband and a coach as well. Sure the guy yells like every football coach does. But he’s extremely intelligent, he’s played and coached at every level you can think of.
“His ability to relate to anybody is extremely helpful being the player I was. Coming in as a walk-on, he broke down an extremely complex defense to somebody like myself.”
Hughes offered similar thoughts on Pruitt, someone for whom he still cares despite how things ended when Pruitt was fired.
“Kenny will be the first to tell you I still love Pruitt,” said Hughes. Obviously it didn’t work out with him, but he played a pretty important role in my life. That man can look at any offense on the screen, and he can tell you how to defend it. It’s all about speed and the ability of corners and safeties. He speaks football — constantly.”
Hughes might not do the same at Cosby, as he said he wants to offer the same perspective that Rumph brought him — that “sports will always be there in some fashion, but you have to be a good man first and the rest will fall into place.”
Still, he said he will harken back to his Tennessee days with defensive breakdowns and certain drills — “so long as (Cooper) is okay with them,” that is.
Because while Hughes was watching Taylor start at his position, he was soaking up all the knowledge he could — and how to break it down to people that might be much younger.
“(Pruitt) always ran kids camps, and he taught them our defense,” said Hughes. “That’s how easily he can break it down. He can teach the same to 7-year-old kids, which became a running joke when people weren’t understanding in practice
“But hopefully, his ability has flowed through to me. If I could get it, these guys will be able to.”
One funny lesson that was not scheme-related? Don’t taunt Trey Smith, even as a joke.
“I got him once when I was on scout team and threw my left jab out there and hit his arms down,” said Hughes. “Then I got past him and made a side comment.
“So he took me and threw me on the next play — and I’m 6-foot-3, 270 pounds at the time — and I got up and was cracking up. That was Trey at 40% on the first play and 90% on the next.”
Whether sponging knowledge from NFL-caliber head coaches or being thrown by a future Super Bowl champion, Hughes cherished his time on Tennessee’s sideline.
The crazy part, though? He might have never experienced any of that if not for one Kenny Cody.
“He sent me the walk-on invite,” Hughes explained, saying that since he had no social media at the time, Cody discovered the announcement.
Then, when his friend was doubtful, Cody referenced Hughes’ previous athletic experience — football at Hillsboro Christian Academy and baseball at Bryan College — as a springboard into a simple question: “What’s the worst they could say, no?”
As it turned out, the Vols’ then-coaches said yes.
That experience, in turn, put Hughes on the track that would eventually lead him to his first coaching gig with Cosby — a place he has been plenty of times before with Cody, but never in an official capacity.
And while Hughes said he wants to learn all he can under Cooper, he also noted what he can bring to the table.
“Cosby spits our athletes year after year,” said Hughes. “Anyone who’s played at any level — and I use that sparingly with myself — to come in and say that they know the kind of speed, technique to have, those are super helpful.
“Because you don’t know until you get to those levels.”
Just like some people don’t know Cosby until they experience it for themselves, like when Hughes came to visit a friend from his debate team.
“And now it’s my East Tennessee hometown,” summarized Hughes. “Kenny and I have won some national debate championships together. Now I’m looking forward to winning some football championships together.”
