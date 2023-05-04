COSBY — Wednesday afternoon began with a bang, as the opening guitar riffs of “Welcome to the Jungle” brought Cosby football players onto the grass.
The day ended on a similarly intense note, this time player-driven, as one Eagle let loose with a simple phrase in the huddle: “Football is back!”
Between the sounds, rock music blared through practice. New coaches rotated through drills.
Among the constant noise, one theme became clear: there is a new era for Cosby football, and it began when Levi Cooper strolled through the gate behind the east end zone of Virgil Ball Stadium.
“I feel good, man,” Cooper said shortly after arriving onto the field. “It’s exciting to get the kids out here on the field, hearing them buckle the chin straps and getting ready to go.”
Cooper was first promoted to head coach in November, having served as offensive coordinator under Kevin Hall last season before Hall stepped down.
Before that, Cooper — who also serves as Cosby’s athletic director — was an assistant at Morristown East and Sevier County after serving as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in a previous stint.
In his first season at the helm, Cooper will be looking to build on the success achieved last year — when Cosby reached its first playoff game in 11 seasons.
Essentially, he wants to transform that taste into a consistent feeling.
“I think it was big for the kids to experience some success,” summarized Cooper. “They were real excited about it, but the thing we’re trying to beat into their head is that’s not a one year thing.
“That’s the expectation every year — we want to come out and compete and have a chance to win the region and be fighting for a home playoff game.”
To move toward that goal, Cooper has made several changes this off-season.
One of them? The constant blasting of music to keep energy flowing.
“A bunch of the practices I’ve been to at various colleges, they’ve got music playing the whole time,” Cooper said. “Good for the juice, the energy, gets the kids out here and excited to practice.”
Any playlist specifications in his first few practices in the head coach’s chair?
“Nah, man, I let the kids do it,” Cooper said with a grin. “I can listen to anything from country to hard rock — it’s all good with me.”
Other “good” additions for Cosby have included the hiring of Kenny Cody as Director of Football Operations, as well as the acquisitions of multiple new coaches — including former Division I players Cole Hughes and Dearco Nolan — whom Cooper supervised this week.
Hughes played for Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee, and he went through drills with linebackers.
Nolan, meanwhile, played defensive end at Middle Tennessee State.
He is coaching the defensive line after shoring up the Eagles’ strength program this off-season.
“It’s really exciting,” said Cooper. “I think we’ve brought in some really good people in addition to the ones we hired last year, and I think we’re building a really good staff.
“I hired some guys that have experience in big-time college football, but they’re also great teachers. And you’ve got to be a great teacher to teach these kids how to play. Some of those guys’ experience opens the door with an avenue to reach these kids.”
There are a couple of familiar faces, as Darius Collins returns as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, and Jody Lowe is back coaching wide receivers and special teams.
Meanwhile, Cooper will call plays for the offense, just as he did in an assistant role last year.
But being the head coach also means reinforcing expectations — such as what was done last year — and achieving new goals — such as notching Cosby’s first playoff win in program history.
And with the Eagles transitioning into full pads next week, Cooper is prepared to deliver that message head-on.
“Instead of that being a happy thing, it’s got to be the expectation,” he said plainly. “That’s the bare minimum. We’ve got to get ourselves in the tournament and give ourselves a shot.”
