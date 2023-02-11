SNEEDVILLE — Cruz Coggins knew he messed up in the final seconds of regulation on Friday.
Instead of passing to a wide-open Slate Shropshire under the basket, Coggins fired to Jayston Fine on the perimeter.
With Cosby tied at 43 with Hancock County, Fine tried to make something happen and missed what would have been the go-ahead bucket.
The buzzer sounded, and the teams broke for their sidelines to prepare for overtime.
When he walked to the bench, Coggins received an earful from his head coach, Brian Stewart.
Still, Coggins’ teammates were there to pick him up and pat him on the back.
Less than four minutes later, when it mattered most, Coggins found a moment of redemption that encompassed all he has endured in his freshman season.
He snagged a steal with the score tied at 50, then started to dribble before being fouled to earn a trip to the free-throw line.
Shaydan O’Dell slapped the floor in celebration, and Fine soared into the air.
Coggins, meanwhile, chucked the ball and yelled into the chaos — already realizing what the next moment would bring.
“I knew,” he said, “that it was over.”
Coggins’ words rang true. After accepting fives from teammates, he walked to the line, took three dribbles, spun the ball and sank his first free throw.
He missed the second — but it didn’t matter.
One was enough. One was plenty.
One gave all that was needed, 51-50, for Cosby to take down its biggest rival and clinch a regular-season district title in a season that has been filled with an emotional rollercoaster like no other.
“It’s hard for me not to get emotional a little bit,” said Stewart. “Thinking about everything we’ve been through this year. How much Cruz has been through this year. Being Eric Coggins’ son and taking over for Hayden (Green) as a freshman — it’s like big shoes to fill times a million.”
“And he has kept his head down and his nose to the grindstone and has just worked. Has poured in the work, has bought in to what I need him to do and need him to be, and part of that is handling me when I lose my mind, and then balling out in overtime.”
Coggins did exactly that, playing so well that — when he was at the line — Stewart asked the referee for his last timeout following Coggins’ second make.
Things did not go according to plan, as Coggins’ final shot bounced off the rim before a Hancock heave fell well short.
But then again, veering off the expected path has been the theme of Cosby’s season.
Coming into this year, Coggins was supposed to see a mere eight to 10 minutes of playing time per night.
“And that,” Stewart said, “would have been on a good night.”
So entrenched were the Eagles, so in-tune and in the flow with Hayden Green at point guard, that Stewart said Green “barely came off the floor this summer.”
The same went for the first two games of the season, as Coggins — a promising young talent for the future — saw limited minutes while beginning what was thought to be a season of waiting.
Then came November 19. A tragic accident. A community reeling. Green in the hospital for an indefinite amount of time.
With no other choice, Cosby was forced to go on without its starting point guard.
It did — but the first few weeks were a struggle.
Stewart rotated through different options at the position, as he remained reluctant to thrust his 15-year-old, shaggy-haired freshman into the limelight.
Finally, seeing that multiple point guards weren’t working, Stewart gave Coggins his first start against David Crockett.
Since then, slowly but surely, Coggins has grown into his own.
He has become a leader on the floor and in the locker room, being rejuvenated and respected by his older teammates.
He has shown the maturity required to rack up rebounds and assists, giving more thought to spreading the ball and winning than thinking of his own scoring efforts.
His talent, once held close to the vest with thoughts of the future, has bloomed in the same way that his confidence has grown — with time.
“He’s night and day from where he was,” said Stewart. “It’s crazy to see. He finds a way to affect the game no matter what.”
And now?
“I don’t feel good when he’s off the floor,” said Stewart of Coggins, adding that his squirminess grows the more Coggins is on the bench next to him. “That says everything about who he has become.“
It also paints a picture of the kind of players Stewart likes to coach — and of the program he wants to put together on The Hill.
“That’s a point guard, that’s a leader, that’s everything,” Stewart said Friday. “And the way he has been this year, it encapsulates the way I want this program to be rebuilt.
“Guys who are tough. Guys who can handle the criticism and the moment, and not only can they handle it, but they long for it. They want it.”
Friday night, Coggins wanted it. One could see as much in his raw emotion, which was put on full display late in the overtime period.
He did not simply want this moment for himself, though.
He wanted it because he wanted to win the rivalry game that he has heard about since he was a child.
“I tried,” said Eric Coggins, “to instill in him the rivalry and the atmosphere and the dueling banjos.”
Evidently, his son heard the twangy message loud and clear.
“Hancock is one of our biggest rivals, and I knew I had to seal that game,” Coggins said with a sneaky grin. “It felt really, really good. Because I hate Hancock — everything about it.”
Following the win, Coggins’ confidence was so high that he said he feels like a senior at this point.
Still, amidst the celebration, the Cosby crowd let out a chant that reminded the Indians and everyone in their own program just how young Coggins still is.
“He’s a freshman!” Clap, clap, clap-clap-clap.
“He’s a freshman!” Clap, clap, clap-clap-clap.
Later, over the remaining stitches of excitement, Stewart echoed the crowd’s sentiment about his point guard’s age — and not just for what Coggins has done so far, but what he could do in the future.
“That is what’s great,” said Stewart. “He is not even close to his ceiling. He has a chance to be one of the best to ever play here.”
