WASHBURN — Shylee Shelton has already made Cosby girls basketball history this season.
So when Shelton drew closer to another mind-blowing mark in the second half of Friday’s District 2-A Tournament semifinal game, one could practically feel the energy that buzzed throughout the Cosby bench.
After surpassing her previous single-game high of 35, Shelton hit 40 points early in the second half against Jellico.
Then she hit 42. Then came 45.
Finally, when Shelton reached 47 points, Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe called a timeout and offered a simple explanation for what would happen next.
“I told them when she gets 50, she’s done,” he said.
Lowe’s players nodded with excitement and anticipation to show that they understood.
A few moments later, Shelton caught the ball on the wing.
Then, slightly more than 20 feet from where she had notched the 1,000th point of her career less than two weeks earlier, Shelton buried a 3-pointer that rolled into the net for her 50th point on the night.
The Cosby bench exploded, just as it had for Shelton’s 1,000-point feat.
Her teammates congratulated her, just as they had for her previous achievement.
And Shelton let loose with a smile, just as she did on February 7.
Still, for Shelton, this time was different. Better. Sweeter.
And not just because she broke a Cosby girls basketball record for most points in a single game in the 5-on-5 era, with the previous high being — as far as Lowe could confirm — Macie Webb with 39.
Nor was Shelton’s excitement just because Cosby came out with the win — 75-32 over the Lady Devils to push the Lady Eagles into their sixth consecutive district title game under Cody Lowe.
Nor was it even because she added to her output with 10 rebounds, giving her a mind-boggling double-double on a night when she scored an amount that is not remotely conceivable for most 15-year-olds.
Instead, Shelton was most excited because all of this happened on the first night of the postseason — and because it happened against a Jellico team that Cosby expected to handle.
“Jellico is leaving the district,“ explained Shelton, breaking into a huge grin as she spoke. “And we wanted to be them pretty badly. So it feels real good.”
Mission accomplished.
Granted, Shelton was not the only Cosby player to find success, as the Ottinger sisters combined for 13 points while Katie Myers notched four points, seven steals and nine assists with zero shots taken on the night.
Myers’ unselfishness spoke to that of the entire team Friday, as Cosby assistant Jody Lowe noted during halftime.
“In the locker room, I told them that I typically wouldn’t do this — but we’re not a very selfish bunch,” he said. “Kind of the same conversation I had with the boys when Trey (Johnson) scored 60 — that it’s their night, so let’s let the offense run through (Shelton). Let’s get her some looks and set a record.”
Again, mission accomplished.
Cosby clamped down defensively, holding up on that end while Shelton got hot.
The result: a 32-8 run through the second half, during which Shelton began to really find her groove.
Steal, fast break, layup. Over and over again, virtually every time down the floor, until she hit 40 and the bench began to stir.
Finally, Shelton hit the big one — and did so in a cool, collected manner — to send the entire Cosby side into hysterics.
“I just played it like any other game,” she said matter-of-factly. “Just super blessed to be in that position.”
Her coach echoed the sentiment, taking it a step further to compare Shelton’s approach to one that is now making waves in the Southeastern Conference.
“The most unbelievable part of it — and I’ve seen this one other time in my life — (current Tennessee guard) Tyreke Key went for 55 in the state tournament in 2017, and he didn’t force a shot,” said Lowe. “Shylee went for 50 (Friday) and didn’t force a shot, either. Everything was within the offense, shots she always takes.
“And when she drained that three from about 26 feet, it capped just an outstanding game. It was fun.”
Shelton came just five points short of the 55-point mark, which would have tied her with Cosby’s total girls basketball single-game record set by Judy Webb in the 1970s — in the 3-on-3 era.
But Shelton was not focused on the history so much as the win and where it puts Cosby moving forward.
Now, the Lady Eagles are moving on to Monday’s district championship matchup — where they will face a Washburn team that handed Lowe the only district loss of his tenure, 53-52, on the night that Shelton notched 1,000.
Shelton missed the final shot that night, as a controversial no-call hung over Cosby’s players while they retreated to the locker room.
But after her performance on Friday, it is safe to assume that Shelton and her teammates are eager for another shot at the Pirates.
“Just hungry,” summarized Lowe. “That’s how our team feels right now, so we’re looking forward to Monday. It should be a heck of a game.”
