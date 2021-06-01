KNOXVILLE—Sean Hunley never envisioned hosting a NCAA regional inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium when he joined the program in 2018, but that all changed a year ago as Tennessee leapt into the national spotlight.
It became the expectation for the Vols this season after the pandemic cost it that experience ago, and they made it a reality Monday as Tennessee received the No. 3 national seed during the NCAA tournament selection show.
Tennessee (45-16) will open its first home regional since 2005 against Wright State at 6 p.m. Friday. Liberty and Duke comprise the rest of regional and will face off at noon.
