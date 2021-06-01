OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.—All five Buffs finished the season with rounds in the 70's to help the No. 12 Milligan University women's golf team land 10th at the 2021 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship. Alayna Perryman, the Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the year, led the Buffaloes with a 73 on the final day to finish tied for 16th.
"Great finish by our ladies to earn a spot in the top 10 among the nation's best this week," Head Coach Tony Wallingford said. "A very focused and determined effort in rounds three and four moved us up four spots from 14 to 10. They very quietly, yet confidently, competed this week. I am very, very proud of this team!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.