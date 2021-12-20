The 19th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team is back inside Thompson-Boling Arena for its final game before the start of conference play, taking on No. 6 Arizona Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Tennessee (8-2) enters Wednesday's non-conference showdown coming off of an eight-day break between games after Saturday's game against Memphis in Nashville was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.
Wednesday marks just the fifth all-time meeting between Tennessee and Arizona, and first since the 1998-99 season opener. The teams have not met in Knoxville since 1982. It will also mark just the second time in program history that the Vols have played a Pac-12 school ranked in the top 10.
