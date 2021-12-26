After a three-day Christmas break, Tennessee football gathered in Nashville in preparation for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl with the first of four practices on Sunday afternoon at Vanderbilt Stadium.
The Volunteers arrived Christmas night at the Gaylord Opryland and treated Sunday's workout like a "Tuesday" of game week with position meetings in the morning and a two-hour practice mid-day.
"It's great to be here and start our bowl preparation here on-site," head coach Josh Heupel said. "(The student-athletes) traveled in yesterday and were able to get here, relatively, pretty well, just a few flight issues. It was a great practice today, good energy and we are looking forward to the rest of the week."
