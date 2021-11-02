The Tennessee baseball team wraps up its fall season this weekend with its annual Fall World Series, which will begin on Friday evening and conclude on Sunday.
Saturday’s contest will be held at Smokies Stadium just up the road in Kodak, Tennessee while Friday and Sunday’s games will take place at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. All three Fall World Series games will be free to attend.
Please be aware that concessions will not be available for Friday and Saturday’s games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and there will be no designated parking. Fans will be allowed to bring in their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
