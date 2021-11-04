In a matchup between sibling head coaches, Kellie Harper's No. 15/12 Tennessee women's basketball team bested Ross Jolly, Harper's brother, and the Georgia College Bobcats, 108-44, in an exhibition at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night.
In a true team effort, every player scored and recorded at least one rebound in the contest. Five Lady Vols finished with double-figure scoring, led by senior Rae Burrell's 18 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting from the field. Junior Jordan Horston posted an all-around performance with 14 points, eight boards, four assists and three steals.
Graduate Alexus Dye recorded six of her 12 points in the first quarter to jumpstart the Lady Vol offense early, while fellow graduates Jordan Walker and Keyen Green each recorded 11 points. Walker added four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the effort.
