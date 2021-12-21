Tennessee had three players named Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-Americans, the longstanding publication announced on Tuesday.
Sophomore pitcher Blade Tidwell was tabbed a first-team selection while junior outfielder Jordan Beck was a second team pick and super senior Evan Russell was named to the third team as a catcher.
The trio helped lead the Vols to an historic season in 2021, which included the program’s first SEC eastern division title since 1997 and culminated with UT’s fifth trip to the College World Series and first appearance in Omaha since 2005.
Tennessee’s 2022 season kicks off with a weekend series at home against Georgia Southern from Feb. 18-20 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.