In a high-energy battle, the No. 7/9 Tennessee women's basketball team fell to No. 3/3 Stanford, 74-63, Saturday evening in Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols (9-1) went on a season-high 17-0 run starting in the waning moments of the second quarter and ending with 2:31 left in the third. After trailing by 20, the run brought the Big Orange back to within a three-point margin in the third. Stanford's offense, however, would not be held down permanently, as the Cardinal hit 60 percent of their 3-pointers (three of five) in the fourth frame to secure the win.
Tennessee, supported by a crowd of 10,017 that was the best since the 2019-20 campaign, connected on a season-high seven treys in the game, with Jordan Walker, Jordan Horston and Sara Puckett each draining two.
