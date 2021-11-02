Tennessee made 17 3-pointers as a team, freshman Kennedy Chandler had a game-high 21 points and UT cruised to a 103-62 exhibition game win over Lenoir-Rhyne in front of a crowd of 15,476 Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.
For context on the Vols’ 17 made threes, the program record for made 3-pointers in a regular game is 16. The Vols’ 46 attempts on Saturday would have ranked second in program history.
In addition to Chandler’s 21 points, four other Vols scored in double figures. Fellow freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 15 points, sophomore newcomer Justin Powell had 14, Olivier Nkamhoua had 12 and Uros Plavsic added 10.
To go along with his 15 points, Huntley-Hatfield also grabbed 12 rebounds to record a double-double.
