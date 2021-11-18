The Tennessee Volunteers finished up their Thursday practice inside of the Anderson Training Center on a rainy day on Rocky Top. Head coach Josh Heupel took the podium afterwards to speak with the media.
A point of emphasis was the fast starts Tennessee's offense has jumped out to in the first quarter of games. The Vols are outscoring their opponents 148-44 in the first period of play. This averages out to be 14.8 points in the first quarter per game, which leads the nation.
"The group has been very focused, locked in, and ready to go compete," Heupel said. "I think the way we start our practices and the energy that we try to have as soon as the kids come up those stairs into the meeting room all parlay into your group being ready to go compete when that opening kickoff happens."
This energy has been something Heupel has looked to instill in the Volunteer group since taking over the program in February.
