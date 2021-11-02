KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Tennessee made 17 3-pointers as a team, freshman Kennedy Chandler had a game-high 21 points and UT cruised to a 103-62 exhibition game win over Lenoir-Rhyne in front of a crowd of 15,476 Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.
For context on the Vols’ 17 made threes, the program record for made 3-pointers in a regular game is 16. The Vols’ 46 attempts on Saturday would have ranked second in program history.
In addition to Chandler’s 21 points, four other Vols scored in double figures. Fellow freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 15 points, sophomore newcomer Justin Powell had 14, Olivier Nkamhoua had 12 and Uros Plavsic added 10.
To go along with his 15 points, Huntley-Hatfield also grabbed 12 rebounds to record a double-double.
The Vols were hot out of the gates on Saturday, opening the game on a 9-0 run. After steadily increasing its lead over the course of the first half before ending the period on an 18-4 run, Tennessee took a 54-33 lead into halftime.
The freshman duo of Chandler and Huntley-Hatfield led the Vols in scoring with a combined 29 points. Chandler had 18 first-half points on 7-of-8 shooting, while Huntley-Hatfield had 11 on 5-of-6 shooting.
The two teams went back and forth for the first eight minutes of the second half before a 19-2 Tennessee run—highlighted by three 3-pointers from Powell—extended the Vols’ lead to 35 points at 86-51.
Overall, 15 Vols saw action on Saturday, while 12 made a field goal. Of Tennessee’s 103 total points, 63 came from newcomers.
The Vols open the regular season vs. UT Martin on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will air on SEC Network. Tickets remain available at AllVols.com.
