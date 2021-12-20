Tennessee took a commanding victory over in-state foe ETSU on Monday, winning 112-58 in Thompson-Boling Arena.
The win marks UT's highest point total since winning 131-69 against Troy on Dec. 6, 2017, and is the most points scored in a single game during head coach Kellie Harper's tenure.
Six Tennessee (10-1) players were in double figures, led by freshman Sarah Puckett who turned in a career-high 19. Junior Tamari Key was close behind with 16 points, and Keyen Green finished with 13 while Karoline Striplin set a new career high with 10. Freshman Kaiya Wynn recorded her first double-double as a Lady Vol with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and graduate Alexus Dye notched 11 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.
Jakhyia Davis was the high scorer for ETSU (1-11) with 17 points, and Aaliyah Vananda tallied 12.
