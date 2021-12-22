Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel took the podium Wednesday morning and spoke with members of the media after the Vols' 10th bowl practice wrapped up inside the Anderson Training Center. The team will take a couple of days off for the holiday before heading to Nashville to begin on-site preparations for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl matchup against Purdue, set for Thursday, December 30 at 3 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium.
When UT takes the field in Nashville, it will have been more than a month since the team's regular season finale victory over Vanderbilt. Heupel praised his team's focus and mentality over the course of 10 bowl practices in Knoxville and how his staff has prepared to keep the team engaged heading into the postseason clash.
"You watch bowl games, turnovers and penalties rear their head in those games," Heupel said. "Rust is a part of that. I think that's why you got to do a good amount of good-on-good work while you're here at home, too. Make sure they understand the speed and tempo of the football game. Bowl games are unique in that you got to have some fun and enjoy being around each other, but when you're in the building, that's football time and you have to be able to lock in. These guys have had really good practices here at home. When you get to the bowl site, you have to be able to manage that in the same way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.