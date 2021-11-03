The Tennessee women's basketball team is ranked No. 12 in the first USA TODAY/WBCA Coaches Poll of the 2021-22 season.
This marks the first time the UT women have appeared in the preseason edition of the coaches poll under third-year head coach Kellie Harper and the initial appearance for the program since starting at No. 12 prior to the 2018-19 campaign. The Lady Vols ended the 2020-21 season at No. 16 in the coaches poll, marking Tennessee's first year-end placement since winding up 17th in 2017-18.
The only SEC opponent higher than Tennessee in the top 25 is South Carolina, which collected 768 poll points to grab the No. 1 spot. Other ranked league schools include Kentucky at No. 13, Texas A&M at No. 17 and Georgia at No. 19. Additional UT opponents appearing in the poll are No. 2 UConn and Stanford (tied), No. 21 Texas and No. 22 South Florida.
The Lady Vols make their 2021-22 debut tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena, welcoming Georgia College for a 6:30 p.m. exhibition contest. Tennessee opens the regular season next Wednesday, playing host to Southern Illinois in a 7 p.m. contest on The Summitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.