The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team controlled the game from start to finish Sunday and closed out the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off with a victory, taking down No. 18 North Carolina, 89-72.
Four Vols scored in double figures during the win, led by freshman Zakai Zeigler, who scored a career-high 18 on 7-for-10 shooting—including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Zeigler also had five assists and did not commit a turnover in 28 minutes of action.
Junior Santiago Vescovi had a productive outing for the second consecutive game, scoring 17 points and grabbing a career-high nine rebounds. Freshman Kennedy Chandler had his third double-figure scoring output in four games as a Vol, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Super-senior John Fulkerson shot 6-for-7 from the field, scoring a season-high 13 points, dishing out a career-high six assists and tallying five rebounds. As a team, Tennessee (3-1) shot a season-high 54.3 percent (38-for-70) from the field, including 65.6 percent during the second half (21-for-32).
